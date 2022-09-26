Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $7.98

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $7.36. Exscientia shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 2,075 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $911.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.61) by $13.32. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 186.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Exscientia during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Exscientia during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exscientia during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.