Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Cuts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,003 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $779,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 199,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 161,992 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 406,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,192. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust



Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading

