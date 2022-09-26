Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 966,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after buying an additional 67,410 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 262,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

PM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.19. 51,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,561,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average is $98.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

