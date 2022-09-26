Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.45 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,314,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $133.58. 27,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,303. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.