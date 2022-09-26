Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after purchasing an additional 586,815 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.85. 225,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,507,396. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

