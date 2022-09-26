Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $191,000 Position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 20.9% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Franklin Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.50. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.72. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.