Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Invests $414,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

IWR stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.33. The company had a trading volume of 45,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,932. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.