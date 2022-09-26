Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 291 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,908,178,000 after buying an additional 245,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.31. 79,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,946. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

