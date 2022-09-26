Farmers Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co. owned 0.07% of MicroVision worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 46,204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth $17,308,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 52,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,738. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $584.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 3.28. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $12.83.

About MicroVision

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 45.09% and a negative net margin of 2,515.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

