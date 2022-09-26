Farmers Trust Co. Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in AT&T by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 97,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 373,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 183,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.83. 567,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,043,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

