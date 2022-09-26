Farmers Trust Co. Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $376.98. 9,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,109. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $412.73 and a 200 day moving average of $426.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.