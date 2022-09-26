Farmers Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shopify Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 601,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,133,852. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

