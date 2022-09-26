Farmers Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,607,000 after purchasing an additional 321,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 495,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.52. 36,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,674. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.