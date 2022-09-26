Farmers Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,398 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $599,227,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after buying an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after buying an additional 663,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,605,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,586,000 after buying an additional 553,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBNY. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.38.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

SBNY traded down $3.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Signature Bank has a one year low of $152.50 and a one year high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.