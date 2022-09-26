Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 2,497 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities comprises 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after purchasing an additional 800,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.