Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 6,643 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 451,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,963,564. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

