Farmers Trust Co. Sells 12,310 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,310 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $170.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The company has a market capitalization of $114.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.37.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

