FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $178.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $186.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FedEx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.64.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 12-month low of $146.65 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 26.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1,061.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $275,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

