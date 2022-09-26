FEG Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.33 Million (FEG)

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. One FEG Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FEG Token has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. FEG Token has a total market capitalization of $12.33 million and approximately $335,999.00 worth of FEG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

FEG Token was first traded on January 31st, 2021. FEG Token’s total supply is 41,084,983,684,331,000 coins. The Reddit community for FEG Token is https://reddit.com/r/FegToken_Official. FEG Token’s official Twitter account is @FEGtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. FEG Token’s official website is fegtoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The main idea behind FEG is to provide a decentralized transaction network which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The path forward for FEG is determined by market fluctuations, but the model it runs on begs FEG to succeed.FEG is a fully decentralized deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 100 Quadrillion. On each transaction, a tax of 1% will be distributed to the holders and a further 1% will be burnt, hence incentivizing holders to hodl and decreasing the supply overtime. As the supply decreases, the scarcity of the token increases. This inversely-proportional relationship constitutes a supply and demand model. Furthermore, there is no limit as to how many tokens can be burnt.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FEG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FEG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FEG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

