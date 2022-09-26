Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cheuvreux raised Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.00.

NYSE RACE opened at $186.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

