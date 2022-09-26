Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 1.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned about 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,157. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $69.27.

