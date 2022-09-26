Financial Comparison: NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) vs. Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NaaS Technology and Zovio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Zovio 1 0 0 0 1.00

Zovio has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,082.69%. Given Zovio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A Zovio -17.80% -144.02% -21.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares NaaS Technology and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Zovio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NaaS Technology and Zovio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.40 -$38.99 million N/A N/A Zovio $263.03 million 0.02 -$42.35 million ($1.23) -0.13

NaaS Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zovio.

Volatility & Risk

NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NaaS Technology beats Zovio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance. It also provides counseling services and support comprising recruiting and admissions, student financing and financial aid processing, and student retention advising; and marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communication strategies, brand identity advertising, media planning and strategy, video, data science and analysis, marketing to potential students, and other promotional and communication services. The company serves higher education institutions, employers, and learners. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

