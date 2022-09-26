Financial Contrast: American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) vs. Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Dividends

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. American Assets Trust pays out 191.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 631.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares American Assets Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 9.68% 3.25% 1.30% Sabra Health Care REIT 7.42% 1.29% 0.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

95.0% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Assets Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $375.83 million 3.97 $36.59 million $0.67 36.79 Sabra Health Care REIT $569.54 million 5.20 -$113.26 million $0.19 67.53

American Assets Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabra Health Care REIT. American Assets Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabra Health Care REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Assets Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 Sabra Health Care REIT 0 6 5 0 2.45

American Assets Trust presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.85%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus target price of $15.91, indicating a potential upside of 24.00%. Given American Assets Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Risk and Volatility

American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Assets Trust beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture. As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 41,445 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

