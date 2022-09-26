Financial Contrast: Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI – Get Rating) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Union Dental and Privia Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Union Dental alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Dental 0 0 0 0 N/A Privia Health Group 0 0 11 0 3.00

Privia Health Group has a consensus target price of $44.09, indicating a potential upside of 28.13%. Given Privia Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Privia Health Group is more favorable than Union Dental.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Dental N/A N/A N/A Privia Health Group -4.17% -9.44% -6.03%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Union Dental and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Union Dental has a beta of 4.72, indicating that its stock price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Privia Health Group has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Privia Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Union Dental and Privia Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Dental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Privia Health Group $966.22 million 3.96 -$188.23 million ($0.46) -74.80

Union Dental has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Privia Health Group.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats Union Dental on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Union Dental

(Get Rating)

Union Dental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Dental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Dental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.