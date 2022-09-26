First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Reduced by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,734 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $47.55. 728,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,074. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

