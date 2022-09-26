FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.87) target price on the transport operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FirstGroup currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 134.71 ($1.63).

FirstGroup Stock Down 0.1 %

FGP opened at GBX 118.90 ($1.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £891.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.75 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145.66 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.09.

Insider Activity at FirstGroup

FirstGroup Company Profile

In related news, insider Peter Lynas acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($27,791.20). In other FirstGroup news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32), for a total value of £357,010.97 ($431,381.07). Also, insider Peter Lynas bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($27,791.20).

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

