FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.40 million.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $3.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.49. The company had a trading volume of 457,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,447. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.41. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $179.99 and a 12 month high of $282.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.90.

Insider Activity at FLEETCOR Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 10,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

