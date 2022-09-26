Fonterra Shareholders Fund (ASX:FSF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11

Fonterra Shareholders Fund (ASX:FSF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th.

Fonterra Shareholders Fund is a unit trust. The fund is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

