FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Hits $0.0470 on Exchanges

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $124,763.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster.

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users.All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices.”

