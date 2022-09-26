Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FOJCY. AlphaValue lowered Fortum Oyj to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Fortum Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Fortum Oyj from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.30.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

FOJCY stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.