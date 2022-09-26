Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 502,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,132,771. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.