Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Up to $10.31

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.31, but opened at $10.63. Frontier Group shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 60,829 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on ULCC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.
Frontier Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontier Group (ULCC)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.