Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Up to $10.31

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.31, but opened at $10.63. Frontier Group shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 60,829 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ULCC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

