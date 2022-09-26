Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $12.11

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.11, but opened at $11.63. Frontline shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Frontline Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 46.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
