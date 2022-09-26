Function X (FX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $96.86 Million

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $96.86 million and $493,226.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00146907 BTC.
About Function X
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.
Buying and Selling Function X
