FYDcoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $771,228.08 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $771,228.08 and approximately $28,315.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011110 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
FYDcoin Profile
FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 626,945,892 coins and its circulating supply is 584,219,718 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FYDcoin
