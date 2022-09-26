FYDcoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $771,228.08 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $771,228.08 and approximately $28,315.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011110 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 626,945,892 coins and its circulating supply is 584,219,718 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

