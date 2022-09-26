General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is Lion Street Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,848 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises approximately 49.9% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of General Mills worth $95,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

General Mills Trading Down 0.6 %

GIS stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,561,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average of $72.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,405 shares of company stock worth $8,644,797. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills



General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

