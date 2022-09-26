General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,405 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,797 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

General Mills stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,166. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.00. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

