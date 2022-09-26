General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.83.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $72.00. General Mills has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,317 shares of company stock worth $7,429,156 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,594,000 after acquiring an additional 743,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after acquiring an additional 126,490 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

