General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $71.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

GIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of GIS opened at $79.17 on Thursday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,317 shares of company stock worth $7,429,156. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 162.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

