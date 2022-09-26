Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,138,000 after purchasing an additional 89,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after acquiring an additional 317,514 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,003. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.04 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.90.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

