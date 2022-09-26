Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $258,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 114,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,201. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.49 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.