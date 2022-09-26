Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cummins by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Cummins by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CMI traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.66. The company had a trading volume of 25,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.69 and its 200 day moving average is $206.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.