Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,275 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 3.4% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,317,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,112,000 after purchasing an additional 651,178 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 2.2 %

Intel stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,578,164. The company has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.