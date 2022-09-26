Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 96,619 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,619 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy accounts for 5.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Coterra Energy worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,681,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,302,000 after purchasing an additional 86,520 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 663,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,741,951. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

