Goldcoin (GLC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $741,120.00

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $741,120.00 and approximately $911.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00277279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001265 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017364 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,272,413 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.