Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,442,000 after acquiring an additional 108,968 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 165,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 574,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 116,072 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 53,883 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GEM traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $38.29.

