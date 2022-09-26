Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 10,202 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,734,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,663,000 after acquiring an additional 118,660 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 422,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,085,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SPYG stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,127,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,327. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.