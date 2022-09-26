Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MA traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.11. 3,605,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.12 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $280.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

