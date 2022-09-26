Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,305 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.2% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $29,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $42.83. 4,905,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,397. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

