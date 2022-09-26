Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 49,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 354.8% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 17,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,671,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,300,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

